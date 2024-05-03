PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $82.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.42% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.