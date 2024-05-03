Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.3 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $858.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $865.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $646.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $272.40 and a 1 year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.