Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $131.85 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 867,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $131,854,000. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $103.28 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total transaction of $3,433,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,811,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

