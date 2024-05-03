GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $47,000 in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Jumia Technologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 47,487 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $8.10.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

