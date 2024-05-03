Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 152,677 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 991,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 117,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 99,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $106.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.33. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.53 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

