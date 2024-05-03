Analysts Set Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) PT at $21.33

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

