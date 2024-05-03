Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $15.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.36 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.19.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $512.70 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.67.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

