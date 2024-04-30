Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.51.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

