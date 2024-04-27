Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 23,632 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

SXT stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.22. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

