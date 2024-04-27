Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 431,624 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,168,000 after buying an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 539,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

