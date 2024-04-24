The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.2% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of TRV opened at $214.35 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.84. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,734 shares of company stock worth $14,637,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.