Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $13,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Hologic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

