KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,833 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 293,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,332,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 247,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,560 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 227,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.7 %

KKR stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

