Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.02 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $418,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.14). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

