Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 2,127 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

