Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 463,674 shares of company stock valued at $73,516,515. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.