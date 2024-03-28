Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Gartner by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:IT opened at $481.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $464.22 and its 200 day moving average is $421.49. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $486.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.