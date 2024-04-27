CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

