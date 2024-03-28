Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 7,134 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,042 shares during the period. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $60.24.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

