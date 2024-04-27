Duality Advisers LP Has $361,000 Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $209.98 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $303.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.80.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.