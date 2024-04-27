Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 227,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,918,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,345,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 508,327 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

OHI stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.13. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.71%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

