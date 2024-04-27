Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,657,000 after buying an additional 124,106 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 7,722,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,008,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,323 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 928,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

SAN stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $5.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1027 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

