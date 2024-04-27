OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.80.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $201.79 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.34 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Further Reading

