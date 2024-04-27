OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $70.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

