OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $236,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,194 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,376,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.30. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $218.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

