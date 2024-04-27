Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $499.07 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $508.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.58.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $479.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.90.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

