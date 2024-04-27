Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,969 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXO. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 552,000 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 136.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 270,952 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,997,000 after buying an additional 270,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 526,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.52 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

