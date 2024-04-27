OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 10,997 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBN. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $12,641,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,326,000 after acquiring an additional 329,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194,389 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 294,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 80,660 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BBN stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

