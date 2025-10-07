PFG Investments LLC Buys Shares of 894 Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 894 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after buying an additional 282,050 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,920,000 after acquiring an additional 105,875 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $233.01 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.62 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.