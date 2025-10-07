Sicart Associates LLC Has $10.77 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 3.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.95, for a total value of $46,557,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,205 shares in the company, valued at $184,059,219.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,209,720 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of META opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $753.17 and a 200 day moving average of $676.91. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.