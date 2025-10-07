United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

