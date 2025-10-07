Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $412,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.7% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Whelan Financial increased its position in Visa by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $3,551,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE V opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

