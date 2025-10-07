Hilltop National Bank Invests $44,000 in Edison International $EIX

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in Edison International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Trading Down 0.8%

Edison International stock opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.56.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.