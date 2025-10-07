iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,031,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,909,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 21.7%

MTUM stock opened at $254.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.21.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

