Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,599,000 after buying an additional 8,607,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,446 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

