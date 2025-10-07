Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 55,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $349.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $640.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

