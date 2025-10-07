Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,836 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day moving average is $199.88. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 86.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

