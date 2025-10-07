PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $316.84 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

