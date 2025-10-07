Cooper Financial Group Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Cooper Financial Group lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 100.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 108 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Griffith & Werner Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $753.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.91.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.50, for a total transaction of $384,838.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,120,428. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,209,720 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

