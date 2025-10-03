Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,583 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 43.2% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of HP by 67.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,032 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 12.5% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 492.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 130,938 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Down 0.9%

HP stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

