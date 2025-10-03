San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,039 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $307.65 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.96. The company has a market capitalization of $845.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

