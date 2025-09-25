Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of FMC Corporation $FMC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE FMC opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. FMC Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

