Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,348 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 261.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE ALL opened at $209.30 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day moving average of $200.67.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.47.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

