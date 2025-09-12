Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 230 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $177.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.23. The company has a market cap of $4.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,907,755 shares of company stock worth $633,253,430. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

