Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 25,314 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF $XHE

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 1,566.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

