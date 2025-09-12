MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 1,772 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 8.14%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (down previously from $216.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

