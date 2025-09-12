Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 214 Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE MKL opened at $1,964.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,968.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,906.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.82. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,520.00 and a 12-month high of $2,075.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

