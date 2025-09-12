Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.39 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.20% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.3%

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

