Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 139 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in MSCI by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $625.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $652.45.

MSCI Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $584.45 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12-month low of $486.73 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.92 and a 200-day moving average of $559.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 9,916 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.70 per share, with a total value of $5,401,245.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,143,554.90. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,599. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

