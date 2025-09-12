18,105 Shares in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 316.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $89.82.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 80.45%.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

